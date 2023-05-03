Health chiefs in Staffordshire are reminding people that the coronation weekend may see some services unavailable.

Monday (6th May) will be a Bank Holiday which may see some pharmacies and surgeries closed.

People are being advised to check they have enough medications to see them through the period.

Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones MBE, chief medical officer at the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“It is important to get ahead of the busy Bank Holiday rush by making sure you are prepped and checking that all your medications are up to date. “Usually, our health services see a dramatic increase in calls and admissions during Bank Holiday periods from patients who are seeking general medical advice or experiencing minor illnesses. “ Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones MBE

People in need of advice can call 111. Details of pharmacy opening times are also available on the NHS website.