The band are getting back together as the Chicago Blues Brothers comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

The award-winning show packed with hits is on the city stage on 20th May.

A spokesperson said:

“Join Jake and Elwood, The Sweet Soul Sisters and the amazing CBB Band for a hand clapping, foot-stomping, hit parade corker of an evening. “Overflowing with heart and brimming with soul, indisputably infectious with an exuberant spirit and energy that is impossible to resist. “Getting the blues has never been so much fun.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.