Ballot box

As voters prepare to head to the polls to elect the new members of Lichfield District Council, Lichfield Live has pulled together a guide to the runners and riders.

In recent weeks, the Local Democracy Reporter Service has been producing brief candidate profiles for all of the wards being contested.

Below you’ll find links to each of these together with a pinstickers guide to those standing in each Lichfield District Council ward.

Alrewas and Fradley

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Alrewas and Fradley ward at Lichfield District Council:

Alasdair Brooks

Alasdair Brooks

Liberal Democrats

Ian Coxon

Ian Coxon

Labour

Derick Cross

Derick George Cross

Conservatives

Toby Ryder

Tobias William Ryder

Labour

David Whatton

David Peter Whatton

Labour

Mike Wilcox

Mike Wilcox

Conservatives

Sonia Wilcox

Sonia Elizabeth Wilcox

Conservatives

Armitage with Handsacre

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Armitage with Handsacre ward at Lichfield District Council:

Richard Cox

Richard Ernest Cox

Conservatives

Nikki Hawkins

Nicola Jayne Hawkins

Conservatives

Jacob Marshall

Jacob Steven Marshall

Labour

Thomas Marshall

Thomas Marshall

Conservatives

Morwenna Rae

Liberal Democrats

Marvin Shortman

Marvin Lee Shortman

Labour

Chris Willis

Christopher Andrew Willis

Labour

Boley Park

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Boley Park ward at Lichfield District Council:

Andrew Fox
Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox

Labour

Scott Hollingsworth

Scott Hollingsworth

Liberal Democrat

Rajesh Kulkarni

Labour

Doug Pullen
Doug Pullen

Doug Pullen

Conservatives

Mark Warfield

Mark Warfield

Conservatives

Boney Hay and Central

The at a glance list of candidates in the Boney Hay and Central ward at Lichfield District Council:

Jim Craik

Conservatives

Diane Evans

Di Evans

Labour

Steven Swain

Conservatives

Paul Taylor

Paul Taylor

Labour

Sharon Taylor
Sharon Taylor

Sharon Taylor

Labour

Keith Willis-Croft

Keith Willis-Croft

Conservatives

Bourne Vale

Uncontested – seat won by Brian Yeates for the Conservatives.

Uncontested – seat won by Conservative representative Brian Yeates.

Chadsmead

The at a glance list of candidates for the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council:

Cllr Joanne Grange

Joanne Grange

Independent

Elaine Hutchings
Elaine Hutchings

Elaine Hutchings

Conservatives

Paul Jones
Paul Jones

Paul Jones

Conservatives

Cllr Paul Ray
Cllr Paul Ray

Paul Ray

Liberal Democrats

Miles Trent
Miles Trent

Miles Trent

Liberal Democrats

Chase Terrace

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Chase Terrace ward at Lichfield District Council:

Richard Cross

Conservatives

Steve Norman

Steven Norman

Labour

Matt Warburton

Conservatives

Cllr Sue Woodward

Sue Woodward

Labour

Chasetown

The at a glance list of candidates for the Chasetown ward at Lichfield District Council:

Norma Bacon

Norma Bacon

Conservatives

Darren Ennis

Darren Ennis

Labour

Laura Ennis

Laura Ennis

Labour

Antony Jones

Antony Jones

Conservatives

Colton and the Ridwares

At a glance list of candidates standing in the Colton and the Ridwares ward at Lichfield District Council:

David Cullen

David Alan Cullen

Green Party

Paul Golder

Paul Golder

Labour

Keith Michael Vernon

Conservatives

Curborough

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council:

Colin Ball

Colin John Ball

Labour

Daniel Floyd

Daniel Floyd

Conservatives

Dave Robertson

Labour

Edward Sheasby

Edward Sheasby

Conservative

Fazeley

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Fazeley ward at Lichfield District Council:

Alex Farrell

Conservatives

John David Thomas Hill

Conservatives

Anne Thompson

Anne Thompson

Labour

David Thompson

David Thompson

Labour

Hammerwich with Wall

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Hammerwich with Wall ward at Lichfield District Council:

Carolyn Gittings

Carolyn Harriet Gittings

Labour

Wing Heng Leung

Conservatives

Lorna McGinty

Lorna Sarah McGinty

Labour

Janice Silvester-Hall
Janice Silvester-Hall

Janice Silvester-Hall

Conservatives

Highfield

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Highfield ward at Lichfield District Council:

Robyn Ennis

Robyn Ennis

Labour

Wai Lee Ho

Wai-Lee Ho

Conservatives

Serena Mears

Serena Jane Mears

Conservative

Jane Smith

Jane Elizabeth Smith

Labour

Leomansley

The at a glance list of candidates standing for election to Lichfield District Council in the Leomansley ward:

James Blackman

James Blackman

Labour

Jamie Checkland

Jamie Checkland

Conservatives

Jamie Christie

Jamie Christie

Liberal Democrats

Paul Ecclestone-Brown

Paul Ecclestone-Brown

Greens

Sally Gilbert

Sally Gilbert

Conservatives

Richard Henshaw

Richard Henshaw

Liberal Democrats

Cllr Andy Smith

Andy Smith

Conservatives

Benjamin Watkins

Benjamin Watkins

Labour

Little Aston and Stonnall

The full list of candidates standing in the Little Aston and Stonnall ward:

Ruth Graham

Ruth Graham

Independent

Stuart Harrison
Stuart Harrison

Stuart Harrison

Labour

Cllr Liz Little

Elizabeth Little

Independent

Joseph Powell

Joseph Powell

Conservatives

Philip Whitehouse

Philip Whitehouse

Conservatives

Longdon

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Longdon ward at Lichfield District Council:

Rob Strachan

Robert William Strachan

Conservatives

Cathy Wood

Catherine Mary Wood

Labour

Mease Valley

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Mease Valley ward at Lichfield District Council:

Phillip Bennion

Phil Bennion

Liberal Democrats

Ashley Yeates

Ashley Yeates

Conservatives

Shenstone

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Shenstone ward at Lichfield District Council:

Matthew Field

Matthew Lee Field

Labour

David Salter

David Salter

Conservatives

St John’s

The at a glance list of of candidates standing in St John’s ward at Lichfield District Council:

Cllr Jeyan Anketell

Jeyan Anketell

Labour

Cllr Deborah Baker

Deb Baker

Conservatives

Cllr Colin Greatorex

Colin Greatorex

Conservatives

Rosemary Harvey Coggins

Labour

John Madden

John Patrick Madden

Independent

Tim Matthews

Tim Matthews

Conservatives

Simon Partridge

Simon Partridge

Greens

John Smith

John Smith

Liberal Democrats

Stowe

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Stowe ward at Lichfield District Council:

Hugh Ashton

Hugh Ashton

Liberal Democrats

Russell Bragger
Russell Bragger

Russell Bragger

Labour

Ann Hughes

Ann Hughes

Labour

Angela Lax

Angela Lax

Conservatives

Paul McDermott

Paul McDermott

Liberal Democrats

Jon O’Hagan

Conservatives

Marcus Simmons

Conservatives

Summerfield and All Saints

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Summerfield and All Saints ward at Lichfield District Council:

Sharon Banevicius

Sharon Banevicius

Labour

Kathy Coe

Kathy Coe

Labour

Michael Galvin

Michael Galvin

Labour

Sammy Goody

Sammy Goody

Independent

Nicola Greensill

Nicola Greensill

Conservatives

Richard Stephenson

Richard Stephenson

Conservatives

Heather Tranter

Heather Tranter

Conservatives

Whittington and Streethay

The at a glance list of candidates for the Whittington and Streethay ward at Lichfield Distirct Council:

Claire Booker

Claire Booker

Labour

Richard Holland

Richard Holland

Conservatives

Jennifer Mackintosh

Jennifer Mackintosh

Labour

Mark Pritchard

Mark Pritchard

Labour

Andrew Rushton

Andrew Rushton

Liberal Democrats

Harry Warburton

Harry Warburton

Conservatives

Alan White

Alan White

Conservatives

