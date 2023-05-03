As voters prepare to head to the polls to elect the new members of Lichfield District Council, Lichfield Live has pulled together a guide to the runners and riders.

In recent weeks, the Local Democracy Reporter Service has been producing brief candidate profiles for all of the wards being contested.

Below you’ll find links to each of these together with a pinstickers guide to those standing in each Lichfield District Council ward.

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Alrewas and Fradley ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Armitage with Handsacre ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Boley Park ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates in the Boney Hay and Central ward at Lichfield District Council:

Bourne Vale

Uncontested – seat won by Brian Yeates for the Conservatives.

The at a glance list of candidates for the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Chase Terrace ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates for the Chasetown ward at Lichfield District Council:

At a glance list of candidates standing in the Colton and the Ridwares ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Fazeley ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Hammerwich with Wall ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Highfield ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates standing for election to Lichfield District Council in the Leomansley ward:

The full list of candidates standing in the Little Aston and Stonnall ward:

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Longdon ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Mease Valley ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Shenstone ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of of candidates standing in St John’s ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Stowe ward at Lichfield District Council:

The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Summerfield and All Saints ward at Lichfield District Council: