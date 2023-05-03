As voters prepare to head to the polls to elect the new members of Lichfield District Council, Lichfield Live has pulled together a guide to the runners and riders.
In recent weeks, the Local Democracy Reporter Service has been producing brief candidate profiles for all of the wards being contested.
Below you’ll find links to each of these together with a pinstickers guide to those standing in each Lichfield District Council ward.
Alrewas and Fradley
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Alrewas and Fradley ward at Lichfield District Council:
Alasdair Brooks
Liberal Democrats
Ian Coxon
Labour
Derick George Cross
Conservatives
Tobias William Ryder
Labour
David Peter Whatton
Labour
Mike Wilcox
Conservatives
Sonia Elizabeth Wilcox
Conservatives
Armitage with Handsacre
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Armitage with Handsacre ward at Lichfield District Council:
Richard Ernest Cox
Conservatives
Nicola Jayne Hawkins
Conservatives
Jacob Steven Marshall
Labour
Thomas Marshall
Conservatives
Morwenna Rae
Liberal Democrats
Marvin Lee Shortman
Labour
Christopher Andrew Willis
Labour
Boley Park
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Boley Park ward at Lichfield District Council:
Andrew Fox
Labour
Scott Hollingsworth
Liberal Democrat
Rajesh Kulkarni
Labour
Doug Pullen
Conservatives
Mark Warfield
Conservatives
Boney Hay and Central
The at a glance list of candidates in the Boney Hay and Central ward at Lichfield District Council:
Jim Craik
Conservatives
Di Evans
Labour
Steven Swain
Conservatives
Paul Taylor
Labour
Sharon Taylor
Labour
Keith Willis-Croft
Conservatives
Bourne Vale
Uncontested – seat won by Brian Yeates for the Conservatives.
Chadsmead
The at a glance list of candidates for the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council:
Joanne Grange
Independent
Elaine Hutchings
Conservatives
Paul Jones
Conservatives
Paul Ray
Liberal Democrats
Miles Trent
Liberal Democrats
Chase Terrace
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Chase Terrace ward at Lichfield District Council:
Richard Cross
Conservatives
Steven Norman
Labour
Matt Warburton
Conservatives
Sue Woodward
Labour
Chasetown
The at a glance list of candidates for the Chasetown ward at Lichfield District Council:
Norma Bacon
Conservatives
Darren Ennis
Labour
Laura Ennis
Labour
Antony Jones
Conservatives
Colton and the Ridwares
At a glance list of candidates standing in the Colton and the Ridwares ward at Lichfield District Council:
David Alan Cullen
Green Party
Paul Golder
Labour
Keith Michael Vernon
Conservatives
Curborough
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council:
Colin John Ball
Labour
Daniel Floyd
Conservatives
Dave Robertson
Labour
Edward Sheasby
Conservative
Fazeley
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Fazeley ward at Lichfield District Council:
Alex Farrell
Conservatives
John David Thomas Hill
Conservatives
Anne Thompson
Labour
David Thompson
Labour
Hammerwich with Wall
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Hammerwich with Wall ward at Lichfield District Council:
Carolyn Harriet Gittings
Labour
Wing Heng Leung
Conservatives
Lorna Sarah McGinty
Labour
Janice Silvester-Hall
Conservatives
Highfield
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Highfield ward at Lichfield District Council:
Robyn Ennis
Labour
Wai-Lee Ho
Conservatives
Serena Jane Mears
Conservative
Jane Elizabeth Smith
Labour
Leomansley
The at a glance list of candidates standing for election to Lichfield District Council in the Leomansley ward:
James Blackman
Labour
Jamie Checkland
Conservatives
Jamie Christie
Liberal Democrats
Paul Ecclestone-Brown
Greens
Sally Gilbert
Conservatives
Richard Henshaw
Liberal Democrats
Andy Smith
Conservatives
Benjamin Watkins
Labour
Little Aston and Stonnall
The full list of candidates standing in the Little Aston and Stonnall ward:
Ruth Graham
Independent
Stuart Harrison
Labour
Elizabeth Little
Independent
Joseph Powell
Conservatives
Philip Whitehouse
Conservatives
Longdon
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Longdon ward at Lichfield District Council:
Robert William Strachan
Conservatives
Catherine Mary Wood
Labour
Mease Valley
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Mease Valley ward at Lichfield District Council:
Phil Bennion
Liberal Democrats
Ashley Yeates
Conservatives
Shenstone
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Shenstone ward at Lichfield District Council:
Matthew Lee Field
Labour
David Salter
Conservatives
St John’s
The at a glance list of of candidates standing in St John’s ward at Lichfield District Council:
Jeyan Anketell
Labour
Deb Baker
Conservatives
Colin Greatorex
Conservatives
Rosemary Harvey Coggins
Labour
John Patrick Madden
Independent
Tim Matthews
Conservatives
Simon Partridge
Greens
John Smith
Liberal Democrats
Stowe
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Stowe ward at Lichfield District Council:
Hugh Ashton
Liberal Democrats
Russell Bragger
Labour
Ann Hughes
Labour
Angela Lax
Conservatives
Paul McDermott
Liberal Democrats
Jon O’Hagan
Conservatives
Marcus Simmons
Conservatives
Summerfield and All Saints
The at a glance list of candidates standing in the Summerfield and All Saints ward at Lichfield District Council:
Sharon Banevicius
Labour
Kathy Coe
Labour
Michael Galvin
Labour
Sammy Goody
Independent
Nicola Greensill
Conservatives
Richard Stephenson
Conservatives
Heather Tranter
Conservatives
Whittington and Streethay
The at a glance list of candidates for the Whittington and Streethay ward at Lichfield Distirct Council:
