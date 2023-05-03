Three Spires Morris Dancing performing at The Spires
Residents at a Lichfield care home have enjoyed a May Day treat thanks to a local group.

Members of Three Spires Morris Dancing visited The Spires for a performance.

Amy Doyle, general manager at the home, said:

“Everyone at The Spires really enjoyed today’s festivities out in the garden. It was such a lovely day and so nice to feel some spring sunshine at long last.”

Amy Doyle

Resident Brenda Hughes sadi:

“Celebrating May Day has been so enjoyable. I especially loved watching the Morris dancers.

“The staff here think of everything to make sure we make the most of occasions like this.”

Brenda Hughes

