Residents at a Lichfield care home have enjoyed a May Day treat thanks to a local group.
Members of Three Spires Morris Dancing visited The Spires for a performance.
Amy Doyle, general manager at the home, said:
“Everyone at The Spires really enjoyed today’s festivities out in the garden. It was such a lovely day and so nice to feel some spring sunshine at long last.”Amy Doyle
Resident Brenda Hughes sadi:
“Celebrating May Day has been so enjoyable. I especially loved watching the Morris dancers.
“The staff here think of everything to make sure we make the most of occasions like this.”Brenda Hughes