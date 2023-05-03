An effort to map nature and wildlife across Lichfield saw more than 1,200 observations carried out.

The free City Nature Challenge saw people recording things they spotted in local green spaces.

The project also saw a bioblitz event take place at Pipe Green, with more than 20 people participating.

Lin Norbury, vice-chair of Lichfield Wildlife Group which helped organise the initiative locally, said:

“I’m very pleased with the engagement of the citizens of Lichfield in this event. “It is great to be able to do something for wildlife which involves giving your time and effort rather than money. “I personally like the fact that wildlife is accessible to everyone. You can observe it doing its own thing no matter your age, wealth, ethnicity or religion – it is free to everyone and is all around us.” Lin Norbury

The efforts of participants saw more than 1,200 observations uploaded to the iNaturalist system and saw 81 more species added to the Lichfield records over the four days of the initiative.

“This represents approximately a 50% increase on the number of existing records for Lichfield and is just under 10% of the Staffordshire total for the City Nature Challenge. “This has certainly put Lichfield on the iNaturalist map and is a great success for the first time the challenge has taken place in Lichfield. “We hope that everyone enjoyed their observations and they they will continue to identify organisms and add more observations to help protect and restore wildlife in Staffordshire.” Lin Norbury

The final results of the City Nature Challenge will be announced on 8th May. Details are available on the Staffordshire Wildlife Trust website.