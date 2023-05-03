Burntwood’s 50th anniversary season has been wrapped up with the unveiling of a new honours board.

It was unveiled at The CCE Sportsway as part of the Staffordshire Rugby Union President’s Day which also saw the club complete a league and cup double.

President John McDermott unveiled the board which recognises those who have occupied the chairman’s role over the past half-century.

Of the ten who are listed on the new board, seven were either present in person or were represented by family members, including Chris Cooper, son of founder member Harry Cooper and the club’s first chairman back in 1972.

The board was made by club handyman Ian Grey and the inscriptions were funded by one of the former chairmen, Dave Cowley.

The new board now sits proudly alongside the Life Members’, Presidents’ and 1st XV Captains’ boards in the clubhouse.