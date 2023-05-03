New images have revealed what Lichfield’s cinema could look like – as the owner of the site says it is closing in on a deal with a national operator.

The multi-screen development is earmarked for the former Debenhams unit and will feature a roof terrace with views across the city.

An artist’s impression of the new cinema roof terrace

As well as the cinema, the scheme – which is a joint venture between Three Spires owner M Core and Lichfield District Council – will also create new food and beverage units.

Phil Murphy, head of property and transactions at Evolve Estates, which is part of M Core, said:

“It’s great to have agreed heads of terms for the cinema space, and the joint venture solicitors are significantly progressed in formalising the legal agreement with an operator. “During the initial design stage, the joint venture whittled down cinema operators to three – The Light, Everyman and Reel – and while it’s not commercially prudent to advise on deal specifics until legal documents are signed, I can confirm the operator is every bit aligned with the renowned and ever progressive Three Spires we are developing. “We wanted the operator to have a name as big as Lichfield, for it to be synonymous with quality and for the interior experience really wow whilst having a pre-showing drink or bite to eat. From visiting a number of its London sites, I know it offers all this and more.” Phil Murphy, Evolve Estates

Talks are also taking place with a national cocktail bar business and a leisure operator in a bid to bring their brands to the city after the proposals were revamped to create more space for leisure provision.

An artist’s impression of the new cinema in Lichfield

“When we first took ownership last summer, we made a promise to the people of Lichfield that we would maximise its potential and we continue to invest our time, energy and money into making Three Spires an exciting leisure destination for both this city’s residents and tourists alike.” Phil Murphy, Evolve Estates

The visuals also indicate some of the potential changes as part of the broader city centre development which will see the removal of the multi-storey car park and the creation of a link through to the wider Birmingham Road Site redevelopment area.