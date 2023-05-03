A new Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Staffordshire has been appointed.

Graham Robert Morley took up the role on 30th April.

He will support Ian Dudson CBE KStJ, the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire in his duties and will stand-in for him when he is absent.

Mr Morley was appointed to the lieutenancy in 2014 and has undertaken a lead role in the education panel, having been involved in further education colleges in Staffordshire for a number of years.

He is a past President of the Staffordshire and Birmingham Agricultural Society and is currently Chair of the Staffordshire and West Midlands (North Sector) Army Cadet Force Friends Trust.

Mr Morley said:

“I’m honoured to have been appointed as the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire and I look forward to supporting Mr Dudson and the wider lieutenancy team. “Staffordshire is a great place to live, learn, volunteer and do business, and in my new role, I will be doing my utmost to ensure that the individuals and organisations who contribute to the success and achievements in our County are celebrated for the outstanding work they do.” Graham Robert Morley

Mr Morley replaces Mr James Leavesley who was originally appointed a Deputy Lieutenant in 2011 and then Vice Lord-Lieutenant in 2019.

Mr Dudson said: