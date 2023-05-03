Lichfield Cathedral has confirmed plans to join national celebrations to mark the coronation.

More than 150 children from local schools will join Lichfield Cathedral Choir on Friday (5th May) for the ‘Sing for the King’ initiative.

Choirs from all over the country have been invited to learn a specially-commissioned coronation anthem composed by Joanna Forbes L’Estrange – The Mountains Shall Bring Peace.

The Lichfield Cathedral performance will take place at 11am in the Nave before a choral evensong with prayers on the eve of the coronation at 5.30pm.

The following day will see audio of the service played through the sound system of the building before a service of celebration at 11am on Sunday.

Families are also invited to take part in the Coronation Big Lunch by enjoying as picnic in the grounds.

The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, Interim Dean of Lichfield, said:

“I would like to warmly invite everyone to come along to the cathedral during the coronation Bank Holiday weekend. “It is an opportunity for us to come together as a community to mark this historic occasion, to give thanks for the faith and service of the King, and to contemplate how we can all join together to serve our own communities.” The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, Interim Dean of Lichfield

Throughout the Bank Holiday weekend craft activities will also be available for families in St Stephen’s Chapel in the cathedral.

Postcards for visitors to take home will be available all weekend, they will have a prayer for the King and the nation on the reverse.