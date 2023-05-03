Plans have been drawn up to demolish a Burntwood property and replace it with two new homes.

A previous proposal had been for two new bungalows to be built in the rear garden of 150 Cannock Road.

But an application to Lichfield District Council said the development would now see the existing property demolished for the work.

A planning statement said:

“The existing house provides a little over 70 square metres of internal space and the new one will provide approximately 130 square metres internal space. “In addition to this replacement dwelling, the proposal is do develop a two or three bedroom bungalow at the rear of the house in the bottom half of the long rear garden. This dwelling will provide about 70 square metres of internal space.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.