The Home Guard will be in focus at a special discovery day in Whittington.

Originally known as the Local Defence Volunteers, the organisation was formed on 14th May 1940.

To mark the 83rd anniversary, the Staffordshire Regiment Museum will host the event to give people a glimpse into the history of those who served in the Home Guard.

There will be interactive home front displays, with visitors also encouraged to bring along photos and memorabilia, as well as sharing wartime stories passed down by relatives.

The discovery day will be held between 10am and 4pm on 14th May.

For more details, visit the Staffordshire Regiment Museum website.