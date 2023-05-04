A group in Lichfield has rallied round to carry out a charity clothes collection.

The Clothes Throw initiative is organised by Slimming World in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Since the partnership began in 2013, more than £18million has been raised.

Slimming World consultant Muriel Kirwan has previously organised collections in Lichfield.

However, Muriel – who was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 – had feared she would be unable to run the local Clothes Throw collection this year.

But member Anna Nicholls said the group were determined it would still go ahead and stepped in to help.

A total of 52 bags of clothes were collected, raising £2,000 for Cancer Research UK.

“This year Muriel wasn’t sure she would be able to do the Clothes Throw, but knowing how close to her heart it was, as a group we pulled together offering to take the clothes to the charity shop. “We are like a little community with many target members still committed to coming to the group and supporting members on the same journey, offering encouragement and support as they had to lose their weight, and keep it off.” Anna Nicholls

The Slimming World group in Lichfield meets at 8.30am and 10am on Saturdays. More details are available online.