A coronation celebration will be held at the National Memorial Arboretum this weekend.

Tony and the Sapphires will be joined by Treyc Cohen for live music at midday on Sunday (7th May).

A spokesperson said:

“The Aspects building will be decked from head to toe in bunting and union flags ready for people to gather and enjoy our coronation celebration.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

The event also features a best of British buffet lunch with tea and coffee.

Tickets are £40. For booking details visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.