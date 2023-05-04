Twelve new Deputy Lieutenants for Staffordshire have been appointed.

They took up their roles yesterday (3rd May) after a formal commissioning ceremony.

The new Deputy Lieutenants are:

Hannah Ault

Lee Bates BEM

Simon Davies RRC VR

Karen Dobson OBE

Lt Col Toby Gaddum

Ian Greaves

Reena McCourt

Julian Mitchell

Josie Morris MBE

Judy Scott-Moncrieff

Will Simkin

Alison Wedgwood

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian James Dudson CBE KStJ, said:

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Staffordshire’s new Deputy Lieutenants. They have all been selected because of their roles within their communities and I am sure they will do an excellent job.” Ian James Dudson CBE KStJ

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant is the King’s representative in the county and represents the monarch at a variety of occasions which merit royal support.