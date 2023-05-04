His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian James Dudson CBE KStJ
His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian James Dudson CBE KStJ

Twelve new Deputy Lieutenants for Staffordshire have been appointed.

They took up their roles yesterday (3rd May) after a formal commissioning ceremony.

The new Deputy Lieutenants are:

  • Hannah Ault
  • Lee Bates BEM
  • Simon Davies RRC VR
  • Karen Dobson OBE
  • Lt Col Toby Gaddum
  • Ian Greaves
  • Reena McCourt
  • Julian Mitchell
  • Josie Morris MBE
  • Judy Scott-Moncrieff
  • Will Simkin
  • Alison Wedgwood

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian James Dudson CBE KStJ, said:

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Staffordshire’s new Deputy Lieutenants. They have all been selected because of their roles within their communities and I am sure they will do an excellent job.”

Ian James Dudson CBE KStJ

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant is the King’s representative in the county and represents the monarch at a variety of occasions which merit royal support.

Lichfield Live

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments