Twelve new Deputy Lieutenants for Staffordshire have been appointed.
They took up their roles yesterday (3rd May) after a formal commissioning ceremony.
The new Deputy Lieutenants are:
- Hannah Ault
- Lee Bates BEM
- Simon Davies RRC VR
- Karen Dobson OBE
- Lt Col Toby Gaddum
- Ian Greaves
- Reena McCourt
- Julian Mitchell
- Josie Morris MBE
- Judy Scott-Moncrieff
- Will Simkin
- Alison Wedgwood
His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian James Dudson CBE KStJ, said:
“It is a great pleasure to welcome Staffordshire’s new Deputy Lieutenants. They have all been selected because of their roles within their communities and I am sure they will do an excellent job.”Ian James Dudson CBE KStJ
His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant is the King’s representative in the county and represents the monarch at a variety of occasions which merit royal support.