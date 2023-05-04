The next phase of major roadworks on the A38 near Lichfield is due to begin.

National Highways is carrying out resurfacing and improvements to safety barriers, drainage systems and street lighting between Fradley and Barton.

The first phase began in March with work focusing on the southbound carriageway.

The second stage of the project will switch to the northbound side, with full overnight closures on weekdays from 9th May until 18th July between Hilliard’s Cross and Alrewas.

The northbound closure will later be extended as far as Branston Junction for resurfacing and lighting upgrades.

National Highways project manager, Saima Khan, said:

“We are trying to get as much done as possible during this scheme to reduce the need to return here in the future and for further road closures. “Since the project began we have been able to allocate funding for additional work including resurfacing, LED lighting upgrades and replacing reflective road studs. Local authorities are also using the closures to carry out litter picks in safety. “Drivers are already seeing the benefits of these early works on the southbound carriageway. But we do appreciate that any roadworks can cause some disruption and appreciate people’s patience while we carry out this essential work.” Saima Khan, National Highways

Later phases will commence in July and August which will feature overnight closures and full weekend closures.

Full details on the works can be found on the National Highways website.