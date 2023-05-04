A workshop at a Shenstone garden centre will give people top tips on choosing pots and plants to brighten up a patio.

The live demonstration takes place at 10.30am on Saturday (6th May) at Dobbies.

The session is suitable for all levels of gardeners and will experts discuss who to create a balance of colour and style, as well as focusing on key plants that thrive in such an environment.

Marcus Eyles, Dobbies’ horticultural director, said:

“We are constantly searching for ways to inspire people in Shenstone to get involved in gardening – growing plants for your patio is not only good for the environment and your mental health, but it is also a fun way to get the whole family involved in a project. “You could even be inspired by the coronation over this special weekend. If you’re looking to create a regal display, consider plants in deep shades of blue, purple and magenta for a striking look reminiscent of King Charles III’s royal gardens. “Pansy and viola plants are great for this as they work well in containers and will give your pots a wonderful fresh look. “We are really looking forward to this workshop and hope we inspire some beautiful new patio plants.” Marcus Eyles, Robbie’s

For more information about how to take part in Dobbies’ Grow How session, visit the Dobbies website.