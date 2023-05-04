Plans for a new artificial pitch at Chasetown Football Club have been approved.

The latest development of the club’s home at The Scholars Ground will also see the introduction of spectator fencing and new floodlighting.

It follows the installation of a new stand in recent months and previously granted planning permission for an expanded clubhouse.

A planning statement said the new 3G pitch would help continue the growth of the club.

“The vision is to increase access to and participation in sport and football, and to be a sustainable National League club. “The introduction of a 3G pitch surface will allow the facility to accommodate many more training sessions, reducing the need for the team to travel away for such activities.” Planning statement

Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.