Ska and indie favourites The Mighty Boing are returning to Lichfield this weekend.

The five-piece Midlands band will be at The Feathers on Saturday (6th May).

A spokesperson said:

“The Mighty Boing are armed with an array of catchy, harmony-filled music, while visually taking you along for the ride on their manic antics that will get you stomping with their own brand of originality and rewritten classics.” The Feathers spokesperson

Admission is free with the band on stage at the Beacon Street venue from 9pm.