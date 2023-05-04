Voters across Lichfield and Burntwood are heading to the polls to elect their new councillors.
Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm for people to cast their vote – although this year residents will need to take photographic ID or a Voter Authority Certificate along with them.
Ballots will be held for all Lichfield District Council wards, apart from the uncontested seat in Bourne Vale where Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor.
The Tories will be hoping to hang on to control of the local authority – something they’ve managed at all but one of the local elections over the past 40 years.
There will also be a number of parish council seats up for grabs in some areas, including wards on Burntwood Town Council.
Voters can find out where their polling station is online. Results are expected to be confirmed tomorrow (5th May).
Apparently some voters might be asked whether they have voter ID with them outside the polling station. Ask anyone who does so politely to step aside and go in to the polling station. I have read that this is designed to ensure that people with no ID are turned away outside- so they won’t be counted as turned away. No-one has the right to ask until you are at the desk inside the station. Voter ID will undoubtedly result in many lost voters & votes. It’s voter suppression. If you still don’t have voter ID but want to vote you can get around it by finding someone to act as proxy up to 5pm today (they have to have their own ID). Craig McKinley MP claims activists will be turning up to vote without ID. Tell that to the 93 year old pensioner unable to vote- voted every election but unable to now. Tory chaos – deliberate. There will be no accurate data of those unable to vote due to voter ID.
I won’t bother no one worth the walk and I refuse to carry ID as it’s the start of carrying ID cards 24/7 !!!
Local democracy at work, went to vote but can’t as nobody has turned up to look after the polling station, what can you say