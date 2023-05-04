Voters across Lichfield and Burntwood are heading to the polls to elect their new councillors.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm for people to cast their vote – although this year residents will need to take photographic ID or a Voter Authority Certificate along with them.

Ballots will be held for all Lichfield District Council wards, apart from the uncontested seat in Bourne Vale where Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor.

The Tories will be hoping to hang on to control of the local authority – something they’ve managed at all but one of the local elections over the past 40 years.

There will also be a number of parish council seats up for grabs in some areas, including wards on Burntwood Town Council.

Voters can find out where their polling station is online. Results are expected to be confirmed tomorrow (5th May).