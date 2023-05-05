Candidates across Lichfield and Burntwood will find out today whether or not they have secured seats as councillors.

Voted headed to the polls yesterday (4th May) in a bid to decide who their elected representatives would be at Lichfield District Council along with parish and town councils.

The count will be held today with a verification of ballot papers taking place before the numbers are tallied up.

Lichfield District Council results are likely to be announced first, with declarations expected to begin just before lunchtime.

The Conservatives will look to retain control of the council, which they have held at all but one local election in the past 40 years.

By-elections and other switches since the last full vote in 2019 mean the council is currently made up of the following councillors:

30 Conservatives

11 Labour

3 Independent

1 Lib Dem

1 Reform UK

Parish councils where votes have been required for contested seats, are expected to take place in the afternoon.