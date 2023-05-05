Proposals to replace two cash machines in favour of a single more accessible model at a Lichfield city centre bank have been approved.

HSBC had sought planning permission for the work at the branch on Market Street.

A planning statement said the current ATMs were outdated, with the replacement being more accessible for users.

“The removal of the two existing machines on the Dam Street elevation is necessary as they have become obsolete technologically and are due to be replaced as part of a national replacement programme. “The intention is to replace two existing machines with one single machine which would be seen as a positive step in decluttering the building facade and removing the impact of items which are in conflict with enhancing the conservation area.” Planning statement

