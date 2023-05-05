An election chief visited a polling station in Lichfield after a complaint was made about political representatives gathered outside.
It came after a group from the Conservatives had gathered at the Chapel Lane voting location yesterday (4th May).
A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council confirmed the Returning Officer had visited the site after the concerns were raised.
“We received a complaint that candidates were talking to voters on the way into one of the polling stations.
“The Returning Officer attended and talked directly with the agents and candidates implicated who assured them that no voter obstruction had taken place and that no rules were broken.
“The agents left shortly after the discussion, the situation monitored and no further issues have been noted or complaints received.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson