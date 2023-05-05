An independent candidate says she is “disappointed” not to have held her seat.
Joanne Grange lost out in the Chadsmead ward after Lib Dem duo Paul Ray and Miles Trent claimed the spots at Lichfield District Council.
She told Lichfield Live:
“I’m disappointed not to have held the seat in Chadsmead, but I hope the past four years have shown the value independent councillors can bring to Lichfield District Council.
“Chadsmead has excellent councillors in Paul Ray and Miles Trent and I’m sure they’ll both do a brilliant job representing the ward.”Joanne Grange