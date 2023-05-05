The next batch of members of Lichfield District Council are being confirmed as local election votes are counted.
All seats on the local authority are up for grabs, with candidates standing from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, along with independent hopefuls.
Results are expected to begin being announced at lunchtime, with counting due to start this morning.
Full results will be revealed below as they come in.
Alrewas and Fradley
All three seats were previously held by the Conservatives.
Armitage with Handsacre
All three seats were previously held by the Conservatives
Boley Park
Both seats were previously held by Conservatives.
Boney Hay and Central
All three seats were previously held by Labour.
Bourne Vale
Uncontested – seat held by Brian Yeates for the Conservatives
Chadsmead
Seats were previously held by Lib Dem (1) and Independent (1)
Chase Terrace
Both seats previously held by Labour
Chasetown
Both seats previously held by Labour
Colton and the Ridwares
Seat previously held by the Conservatives
Curborough
Both seats previously held by Labour
Fazeley
One seat previously held by Reform UK and another vacant.
Hammerwich with Wall
Seats were previously held by independent (1) and Conservatives (1).
Highfield
Both seats previously held by Conservatives
Leomansley
All three seats previously held by Conservatives
Little Aston and Stonnall
Seats previously held by independent and Conservatives
Longdon
Seat previously held by Conservatives
Mease Valley
Seat previously held by Conservatives
Shenstone
Seat previously held by Conservatives
St John’s
All three seats previously held by Conservatives
Stowe
Two seats previously held by Conservatives and one held by Labour
Summerfield and All Saints
Two seats previously held by Conservatives and on held by Labour
Whittington and Streethay
All three seats previously held by Conservatives
Excellent coverage LL. 👏
Read an article by Big issue magazine that 25% out of 83 voter I.D. applications for those without correct form of identification to vote made to Lichfield District Council had been rejected.
Firstly that seems a low take up amount of requests, but to bin a quarter of those seems totally ludicrous, how is democracy been upheld, when the fix is causing more problems than the near non existent fraud was causing in the first place!
After the first results being so close, there’s going to be some concerned Conservative candidates
Thank you LL ,clarity clear concise info.
Interesting figures coming in Both locally and Country Wide.
Lots of disgruntled Electorates out there.
Times are a changing.