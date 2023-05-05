The next batch of members of Lichfield District Council are being confirmed as local election votes are counted.

All seats on the local authority are up for grabs, with candidates standing from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, along with independent hopefuls.

Results are expected to begin being announced at lunchtime, with counting due to start this morning.

Full results will be revealed below as they come in.

Alrewas and Fradley

All three seats were previously held by the Conservatives.

Armitage with Handsacre

All three seats were previously held by the Conservatives

Boley Park

Both seats were previously held by Conservatives.

Boney Hay and Central

All three seats were previously held by Labour.

Bourne Vale

Uncontested – seat held by Brian Yeates for the Conservatives

Chadsmead

Seats were previously held by Lib Dem (1) and Independent (1)

Chase Terrace

Both seats previously held by Labour

Chasetown

Both seats previously held by Labour

Colton and the Ridwares

Seat previously held by the Conservatives

Curborough

Both seats previously held by Labour

Fazeley

One seat previously held by Reform UK and another vacant.

Hammerwich with Wall

Seats were previously held by independent (1) and Conservatives (1).

Highfield

Both seats previously held by Conservatives

Leomansley

All three seats previously held by Conservatives

Little Aston and Stonnall

Seats previously held by independent and Conservatives

Longdon

Seat previously held by Conservatives

Mease Valley

Seat previously held by Conservatives

Shenstone

Seat previously held by Conservatives

St John’s

All three seats previously held by Conservatives

Stowe

Two seats previously held by Conservatives and one held by Labour

Summerfield and All Saints

Two seats previously held by Conservatives and on held by Labour

Whittington and Streethay

All three seats previously held by Conservatives