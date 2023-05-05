Bosses at a Lichfield nursery business say they have expanded their team and offering as they continue plans to continue growing the company.

Fullbrook Nursery has appointed Adam Barlow as cash and carry manager following a career in horticulture in the south of England.

The company has also outlined other improvements to enhance the offer for customers.

“There are new tree rails for popular container-grown trees such as Betula, Pyrus, Malus and Sorbus, as well as a new range of five and ten little shrubs. “A new Fullbrook Specials area includes a selection of hand-picked and unique specimens such as the popular Pinus strobus Radiata Bonsai, Wisteria Sinensis Umbrella and Ilex crenata cloud tree. “We benefit from long-standing relationships with renowned growers across the UK and Europe.” Fullbrook Nursery spokesperson

For more details, visit the Fullbrook Nursery website.