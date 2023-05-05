Passengers are being reminded of changes to services operated by London Northwestern Railway.

The company, which operates services on the West Coast Main Line to and from Lichfield Trent Valley, will be removing first class seats from all trains from 21st May.

London Northwestern Railway said the change was being made in response to “changing customer demand”.

The switch will coincide with the date of some changes to timetables across the network.

Jonny Wiseman, London Northwestern Railway’s customer experience director, said:

“Timetables will be changing all across the country on 21st May so I urge our customers to check their train times to make sure they don’t get left behind. “We’ll also be removing first class accommodation from our services due to changing customer demand, so any passengers holding first class tickets for journeys after 21st May should visit their local ticket office for a full refund.” Jonny Wiseman, London Northwestern Railway

For more information on the changes visit www.lnr.uk/may23.