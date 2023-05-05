People are being encouraged to put on their running shoes to help support a charity helping locals living with a terminal illness.

St Giles Hospice is hoping people inspired by the sights of others completing events such as the London Marathon will consider taking on their own challenges.

One runner who has already stepped out to support Whittington hospice is Ashleigh Mills.

She raised funds for three different charities to mark her 30th birthday, resulting in a donation of more than £1,600 for St Giles Hospice.

Ashleigh’s mother Sue received care from the hospice’s staff when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 as well as receiving end of life care in 2018.

“Choosing to run the London Marathon was always more than just a physical challenge. It was for mom and in her memory. “I wanted to raise funds to say thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers at St Giles Hospice. “They did so much for mom and for the rest of my family during her final few days. It really was exceptional care.” Ashleigh Mills

Ashleigh had never run any distances prior to entering the ballot for the London Marathon.

Injury ruled her out of the race first time around, but she crossed the finish line this year in five hours and 35 minutes.

“I’m not a natural born runner by any stretch and it took 12 months of training to get myself ready. “I started by running for one mile, and built myself up from there, a mile at a time. “To anyone who may be thinking of participating in a running event, whether its 5km, 10km or a marathon, running is free, anyone can do it and it has so many health benefits. Once you’ve completed a run, you feel fantastic, and walking, jogging or running are actually a really great natural therapy for people who are living with bereavement themselves. “St Giles brought my family hope during the most stressful time in our lives, and gave my mom comfort throughout her illness and in her final few days – they were just fantastic. “Patients need continued specialist care and support, and that’s where local people can make a huge difference by taking part in an event and raising those crucial funds for the hospice. “I know there are a lot of people out there who, like me, have lost a loved one early in life. I think lots of people aren’t aware that St Giles also offer bereavement support to individuals of any age, and they offer a place for people to turn to when they might feel emotionally lost or in need of help.” Ashleigh Mills

More information on taking part in running and walking events in aid of St Giles Hospice can be found at stgileshospice.com/our-events.