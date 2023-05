People in Shenstone can raise any local policing issues at a drop-in session.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall will be at Shenstone Library between 10.45am and 11.45am today (5th May).

The session has been moved from tomorrow due to a clash with the coronation.

“Please join me if there is something that you want Staffordshire Police to be aware of, if you want advice of a policing nature or if you just want to update us on something.”

PCSO Andrea Horsnall