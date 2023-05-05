With their complex sound and lyrics of bruised romanticism, The Smiths changed the music scene of the 1980s – and their influence and music continue to matter, as the sold-out audience for Let Me In’s presentation of their work showed.

The five-piece, with Chris Buckle as vocalist and frontman, presented a show that wasn’t a straightforward tribute performance. Instead, it showed The Smiths’ music in a new light.

Although none of the members are old enough to remember the group the first time around, their deep love for the songs of Morrissey and Marr, as well as their talent as musicians, breathed new life into some of The Smiths’ best-loved songs.

The performers pulled off the energy and complexity of the music. Hits such as How Soon is Now? with the swampy guitar-part opened the show, before the jangle of What Difference Does it Make?.

This Charming Man was a singalong hit for the audience, as was Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others and The Boy With The Thorn In His Side.

Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now was well received, but the musical highlight was I Know It’s Over, with only guitar and vocals used.

As well as the hit songs, there was also time for other lesser-known numbers such as The Headmaster Ritual and Rusholme Ruffian.

Although the personal fortunes of the four musicians who created this music in their youth – Johnny Marr was only 23 when he left the band – their music remains a gem for anyone who identifies with the messages left in the grooves of those old records.

With musicians of the calibre that played as part of The Smiths Are Dead still performing these songs, the messages are still being sent and received.