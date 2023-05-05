A tribute band are bringing a night of music from The Stereophonics to Lichfield.

Tracks from across the group’s back catalogue will be performed when The Phonics play at The Hub at St Mary’s on 13th May.

The city centre venue’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“We are working on The Hub becoming the go-to venue for live music in the city and we are very lucky to have been able to invest heavily in our sound infrastructure at the venue and are now able to host national touring bands.

“People can expect to see a lot more exciting live music for all ages at The Hub.

“We are kicking things off in May with The Phonics. Their attention to detail and commitment to recreating the sound and feel of The Stereophonics is truly impressive and we know that our audiences will love it.”

Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s