A woman has died and three other people have been injured after a crash near Fazeley.

The incident happened on Coleshill Road just after 11pm yesterday (4th May).

A white BMW and a black Vauxhall Corsa were involved in the crash.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her 20s, was found with serious injuries. Sadly, despite the efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene. “Her next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.” “The passenger of the Corsa, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to hospital. “The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s, and the passenger, a woman in her 30s, were also taken to hospital.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant dashcam footage of the area is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 866 of 4th May.