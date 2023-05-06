A councillor says he won’t be stepping down as leader of the Labour group at Lichfield District Council.

Cllr Steve Norman confirmed the news after seeing his party help move the local authority to no overall control – the first time the Conservatives have failed to win full control since the local elections in 1995.

But Cllr Norman confirmed to Lichfield Live that he would not lead the group for the next term despite the gains for the party locally.

The Chase Terrace ward representative said the results meant the Tories, who remain the largest group at the council, would now need to work with Labour and his successor in order to deliver a “fairer and greener” district.

“It was an incredibly good night for Labour and a bad night for the Conservatives that resulted in them losing their majority at the council. “It does mean that for our support they will need to make the council a fairer and greener council and we will hold them to account over promises of funding for Burntwood. We will also want fairer funding in the rural areas – even though we do not have Labour representatives there currently.” Cllr Steve Norman

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said national issues and the cost of living crisis were to blame for the results.

Cllr Norman said:

“It is easy for politicians to say why voters vote this way or that, but only the voters themselves can tell you. “What I believe helped us locally and what we have highlighted over the months and even years is the Friarsgate money pit and a lack of communication with residents on issues such as the blue bag roll out mess,. There’s also the fact it is no good declaring a climate emergency if you haven’t produced an action plan for the council over three years later. “In addition, the pothole plague, while not a district council responsibility, is a Conservative issue – as is the increase in council tax by the county council and the Staffordshire Commissioner. “Of course, nationally, there is a big swing to Labour and voters can use local elections to express their views – and we are grateful for that support. “There were a number of good councillors who lost their seats, but I won’t embarrass them by naming them. And I could not help but notice their own MP – supported and reselected by the wider Conservative membership in Lichfield rather than the Conservative councillors, I understand – did not want to be there to support them. “If I was a Conservative councillor, I’d return the compliment at the next General Election.” Cllr Steve Norman

Cllr Norman’s decision not to stand as group leader means Labour are expected to announce his replacement in the coming days.