An event in Lichfield has seen people get on their bikes to help raise money for charity.

The Lichfield LEJoG relay in aid of Children with Cancer UK was held on Market Square.

The event saw teams of riders jump on exercise bikes to attempt to collectively ride the length of the country in a single day.

Participants included representatives from Keely’s, Douglas Jackson, John German, Connells, Abode Midlands, Silks Hairdresser and the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce – and they managed to pedal 1,009 miles in ten hours.

The event was organised by Lichfield duo Dawn Stakounis and Sharon Atkinson to mark the 34th anniversary of the death from a brain tumour of Dawn’s son Christopher.

She said:

“Christopher was a bright and bubbly boy who sadly didn’t survive his childhood cancer, and he’ll be forever missed. “But funds raised by the Lichfield LEJoG Relay, will help Children with Cancer UK continue their research and fund advances in modern medicines, meaning more children’s lives can be saved.” Dawn Stakounis

Ashleigh Davies, senior sports coordinator from Children with Cancer UK said:

“We are so grateful to Dawn and Sharon for organising the Lichfield LEJoG Relay and all of the riders for in support of Children with Cancer UK. “Their commitment to raising funds and awareness for families experiencing childhood cancer creates an impactful and long-standing legacy for Christopher.” Ashleigh Davies

People can donate to Dawn and Sharon’s cause online.