The local elections have seen Lichfield City Council move to Labour control.

The Conservatives had previously held 15 of the 28 seats, but saw their majority wiped out at the polls as they saw just six councillors elected.

Labour hold overall control, with the Lib Dems claiming seven seats.

Among the casualties for the Conservatives was outgoing Mayor Jamie Checkland who was edged out in the Leomansley ward – where the Tories had previously held three seats but won none this time around.

