A packed Lichfield Cathedral saw crowds turn out to watch the coronation of King Charles III.

Locals filled the building and watched through open doors outside as celebrations were switched from Stowe Field due to the weather.

But the rain failed to dampen the spirits as cathedral visitors donned their red, white and blue finest for the event.

The event was one of a number to take place across Staffordshire to mark the historic occasion.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: