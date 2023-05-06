A packed Lichfield Cathedral saw crowds turn out to watch the coronation of King Charles III.
Locals filled the building and watched through open doors outside as celebrations were switched from Stowe Field due to the weather.
But the rain failed to dampen the spirits as cathedral visitors donned their red, white and blue finest for the event.
The event was one of a number to take place across Staffordshire to mark the historic occasion.
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:
“The King’s coronation will be a weekend of celebration that gives us a great opportunity to come together with friends, family, and neighbours to celebrate what will be a truly memorable moment in our country’s history.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council