Labour celebrated victory as they retained control of Burntwood Town Council.
The party knew before the vote that they’d mathematically taken control due to the numbers of candidates across the different wards.
The full results were:
Boney Hay and Central (5)
Chase Terrace (4)
Uncontested – seats won by:
- Sharon Banevicius – Labour
- Paul Flanagan – Labour
- Steven Norman – Labour
- Sue Woodward – Labour
Chasetown (3)
Uncontested – seats won by:
- Andrew Bullock – Labour
- Darren Ennis – Labour
- Laura Ennis – Labour