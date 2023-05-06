Labour celebrated victory as they retained control of Burntwood Town Council.

The party knew before the vote that they’d mathematically taken control due to the numbers of candidates across the different wards.

The full results were:

Boney Hay and Central (5)

Chase Terrace (4)

Uncontested – seats won by:

Sharon Banevicius – Labour

Paul Flanagan – Labour

Steven Norman – Labour

Sue Woodward – Labour

Chasetown (3)

Uncontested – seats won by:

Andrew Bullock – Labour

Darren Ennis – Labour

Laura Ennis – Labour

Gorstey Lea (2)

Highfield (1)

Hunslet (2)

Summerfield and All Saints (5)