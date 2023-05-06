The Old Mining College Centre, home of Burntwood Town Council
The Old Mining College Centre, home of Burntwood Town Council

Labour celebrated victory as they retained control of Burntwood Town Council.

The party knew before the vote that they’d mathematically taken control due to the numbers of candidates across the different wards.

The full results were:

Boney Hay and Central (5)

Chase Terrace (4)

Uncontested – seats won by:

  • Sharon Banevicius – Labour
  • Paul Flanagan – Labour
  • Steven Norman – Labour
  • Sue Woodward – Labour

Chasetown (3)

Uncontested – seats won by:

  • Andrew Bullock – Labour
  • Darren Ennis – Labour
  • Laura Ennis – Labour

Gorstey Lea (2)

Highfield (1)

Hunslet (2)

Summerfield and All Saints (5)

Lichfield Live

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments