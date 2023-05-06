A local charity has been boosted by a donation from a housebuilder.

Barratt Homes handed over £1,500 to Pathway Project.

The organisation, which supports victims and survivors of of domestic abuse, will receive the funding from the company’s Community Fund scheme.

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:

“As a leading developer, donating to organisations and charities in the areas in which we build is vital, and Pathway Project is certainly deserving of support.

“The work that the charity carries out is of extreme importance and we are more than happy to make a contribution to those in need, to enable them to receive the charity’s services and have access to the highest level of support.”

Adrian Evans, Barratt Homes West Midlands