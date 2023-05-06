A Lichfield hotel has appointed a new general manager.

John Hall has taken up the role at the The George Hotel on Bird Steet.

He joins the business having worked in management in the hospitality industry for more than 45 years.

John said:

“I am delighted to join The George at this busy time – the hotel is a key part of Lichfield’s vibrant heritage and we get involved in many of the city’s community events and celebrations. “We are currently sponsoring The Hub’s I Grew Up 80s exhibition, we are providing a pop up bar outside Lichfield Cathedral during the Lichfield Festival, as well as sponsoring an event, and I hear Lichfield Food Festival is not to be missed too.” John Hall

The appointment comes as the business confirmed it has also acquired a neighbouring retail unit on 3 Market Street which it hopes to use to grow the hotel.

Another city centre unit owned by the hotel is also due to become a Paddy and Scott’s coffee shop in the coming months.

Angela Burns, chief executive of owners Webb Hotel Group, said: