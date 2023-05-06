The Lichfield District Council local election results were “hugely disappointing” for the Conservatives, an MP has said.
The Tories lost their majority as the local authority went to no overall control.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said a national trend rather than local issues was to blame for the outcome in Lichfield and Burntwood.
“The count went on into the evening and is a hugely disappointing result for local Conservatives having lost their overall majority on the council by just one seat.
“But the Conservatives are still the largest group on the council and I hope they will be able to continue to deliver for the people of Lichfield.
“I am very aware that many good Conservative candidates have lost mainly as a consequence of the turmoil in Westminster last year and particularly because of the current cost of living crisis. This has been echoed in elections right across Europe.
“My heartfelt commiserations go out to hardworking councillors who have lost their seats not because of anything they failed to do, but because of a national trend – and I congratulate all the councillors who have been elected of every political party.
“As the MP for Lichfield, I will continue to work closely with the council to help residents in Lichfield, Burntwood and the rest of the constituency.”Michael Fabricant
The Conservatives saw a number of prominent figures lose their seats, including former chair Colin Greatorex and one time cabinet members Angela Lax and Ashley Yeates. Staffordshire County Council’s leader Alan White also lost his seat in Whittington and Streethay.
Bring on the national election when we will vote Fabricant and his like out. Great to see new faces in the St John’s ward and certainly no commiserations to the losers That’s politics baby!
Whilst the national situation following the farceof the Johnson and Truss premierships -and erosion of trust and respect that they entailed- undoubtedly did influence the vote, it would be a mistake to think that local issues played no part. We can all see the hoardings round the Birmingham Road site, still unresolved after the premature decision to close the businesses and level the site. The continued arguments around the leisure centre, which no-one seems particularly happy about. The botched sale of land to Bromford at Netherstowe. A council which is unable to stand up to developers producing ugly identikit estates. Unfulfilled promises about progress, Lichfield does not give the impression of being well run. That was certainly a factor in my vote.
Not true. Local issues were very much relevant here. One broken promise and missed self-imposed deadline after another, Friarsgate disaster, levelling up fund fiasco, concreting over our surrounding green fields with high density ugly housing estates, lack of new infrastructure, leisure centre debacle, ignoring the views of local residents time and time again -the list goes on.
I voted on local issues as did many issues. I’ll look more at national problems when I’m voting for my MP. You’re next Mr Fabricant.
No Michael Fabricant! The reason the local scene has changed is because the council lost the trust of the electorate. It was not down to national situations, the Conservative comeuppance will pay for that in due course.
If you could be honest and admit that Lichfield and District has been badly let down by the deaf ears of the council and your complicity in it, that might give some semblance of humanity. To keep spouting the mantra that it wasn’t our fault is both juvenile and untrue.
Lichfield is much diminished in the last decade. Time for you and the council to make way for those who really respect those who voted them into office.
Well done to L.L. for your coverage of the election yesterday with ball by ball coverage. You demonstrated the importance of local media and with accuracy and prompt reporting of results. (The BBC, by contrast, were unable to provide this service on their website).