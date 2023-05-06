The Lichfield District Council local election results were “hugely disappointing” for the Conservatives, an MP has said.

The Tories lost their majority as the local authority went to no overall control.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said a national trend rather than local issues was to blame for the outcome in Lichfield and Burntwood.

“The count went on into the evening and is a hugely disappointing result for local Conservatives having lost their overall majority on the council by just one seat. “But the Conservatives are still the largest group on the council and I hope they will be able to continue to deliver for the people of Lichfield. “I am very aware that many good Conservative candidates have lost mainly as a consequence of the turmoil in Westminster last year and particularly because of the current cost of living crisis. This has been echoed in elections right across Europe. “My heartfelt commiserations go out to hardworking councillors who have lost their seats not because of anything they failed to do, but because of a national trend – and I congratulate all the councillors who have been elected of every political party. “As the MP for Lichfield, I will continue to work closely with the council to help residents in Lichfield, Burntwood and the rest of the constituency.” Michael Fabricant

The Conservatives saw a number of prominent figures lose their seats, including former chair Colin Greatorex and one time cabinet members Angela Lax and Ashley Yeates. Staffordshire County Council’s leader Alan White also lost his seat in Whittington and Streethay.

Full results are available here.