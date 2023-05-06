A new Lichfield councillor says he “can’t wait” to start his role as an elected representative.

Andrew Rushton took a seat at Lichfield District Council for the Lib Dems in the Whittington and Streethay ward.

The result came after a dramatic series of recounts which saw Conservative Staffordshire County Council leader Alan White fail to secure re-election to the district council.

The other two seats were won by Labour’s Claire Booker and Tory candidate Richard Holland.

Cllr Rushton said:

“Thank you to all the residents of Whittington and Streethay who voted for me – I can’t wait to start working hard for you and improving our community.



“Congratulations also to my fellow councillors Richard and Claire. I look forward to working with you both.” Cllr Andrew Rushton, Lichfield District Council

The win in Whittington and Streethay helped the Liberal Democrats boost their numbers from the one councillor they had previously.