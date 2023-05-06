Organisers are revving up for the return of an annual car show in Lichfield.

The Rotary Cars in the Park event will be held at Beacon Park on 1st and 2nd of July.

As well as showcasing a whole range of vehicles from across different eras, the gathering will also see Lichfield St Chad Rotary Club raising money alongside The Stan Bowley Trust for organisations including Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, Lichfield Police Cadets, Shelter Box, Lichfield Talking Newspaper and the Pathway Project.

More than 2,000 cars will be on display, along with fairground rides, BMX displays and stalls.

A spokesperson for Lichfield St Chad Rotary Club said:

“We are looking forward to another enjoyable Rotary Cars In The Park. Located in the beautiful setting of Beacon Park, a short walk from Lichfield’s city centre. “There will be lots on for all the family as usual and it’s free to attend. The event aims to raise money for charity so we hope the public will donate whatever they feel able to do. “Lichfield St Chad Rotary appreciate the support of more than 120 volunteers each day from other local Rotary clubs and organisations in the staffing of this event.” Lichfield St Chad Rotary Club

The event will take place between 9am and 4pm each day, with parking available at Beacon Park and on the football fields on the A51 for £5 per vehicle.

For more details on attending or entering a vehicle for the event, visit www.carsinthepark.com.