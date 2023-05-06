People in Staffordshire are being encouraged to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a host of events over the long Bank Holiday weekend.

Volunteering opportunities, street parties, fayres and proclamations will be among the activities taking place.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The King’s coronation will be a truly historic event and I hope people are able to join in the celebrations. “It’s the first coronation for 70 years and will be watched by millions of people across the world. “I know that many people will be going to London for the main events but there’s lots happening right across the county and plenty of ways to get involved. Plus, it’s a great excuse to come together and celebrate with family, friends and neighbours. “I would encourage people to visit the coronation website and search for an event near them.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

People can search for Coronation events near them at coronation.gov.uk/events.