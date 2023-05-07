Preparations for a new production by the Lichfield Players are in full swing.

Men of The World, by John Godber, is being directed by Ian Davies with a cast of three – Rosemary Bodger, David Stonehouse and Adrian Venables.

The fast-paced comedy sees the trio play between them no fewer than 18 characters, from old ladies to a 46-year-old mummy’s boy – all with nothing but a pile of suitcases, three chairs and a hatstand – as they whisk audiences down the Rhine on a coach trip from Yorkshire to Heidelberg.

Ian said:

“Godber’s talent is creating comedy that is sharp, witty, sometimes poignant, even risqué, but always brutally funny. “It’s a real physical and mental challenge for the actors, who repeatedly have to age or even change gender in seconds, while at the same time remembering where on earth the suitcases are going next. “Rehearsals have been great fun. We hope the audience will enjoy it as much as we have.” Ian Daives

Men of The World is at Lichfield Garrick Studio from 23rd to 27th May. Tickets start at £17 and can be booked online.