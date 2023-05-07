A brewery has applied for permission to install two “jumbrellas” for a new venue in Streethay.

The outdoor covering would be used for the Titanic Brewery’s new cafe-bar site off Yoxall Way.

The company operates a number of ‘bod’ outlets which operate as cafes in the day, serving coffees and food, before becoming a bar in the evening.

Two jumbrellas are proposed for the Streethay site, featuring heating and lighting for customers choosing to eat and drink outside.

The unit will sit alongside the Central Coop store – which opens on 19th May – and other retailers.

Full details on the Titanic Brewery application can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.