Three Conservative councillors say they are “delighted and honoured” to have been re-elected.

Derick Cross, Mike Wilcox and Sonia Wilcox took all three seats at Lichfield District Council in the Alrewas and Fradley ward.

In a statement, the trio of Conservative councillors said:

“We would like to thank everyone who supported and helped us throughout our campaign. “We are delighted and honoured to have been elected to represent the residents of Alrewas and Fradley – we will continue to do all we can to serve our community.”

The Alrewas and Fradley ward was a bright spot for the Conservatives as they saw the council move to no overall control, falling one seat short of the 24 required to have a complete majority.

