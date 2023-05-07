The leader of the Conservatives at Lichfield District Council has called for unity and collaboration after the local authority moved to no overall control.

Cllr Doug Pullen saw the Tories fall one seat short of the 24 required at the local elections last week.

With Labour taking 17 and the Lib Dems securing seven seats, it means only a coalition would see a full majority – with no party indicating such a situation is likely.

Cllr Pullen said that the results showed that it had been a tough election for his party, but said all councillors now needed to work together to find a way forward for residents.

“There’s no sugar-coating it – the local election results were bad for us locally, and bad for us nationally. “We remain the largest group, and it is now vitally important that as politicians we can unify and that residents are not short-changed by politicians’ inability to work together. “I am confident that both the Labour and Liberal Democrat Group Leaders will feel the same, and I look forward to their support on shared ambitions.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The lack of a complete majority has the potential to create uncertainty around a number of issues, including major redevelopment schemes.

But Cllr Pullen said he hoped there would be recognition from all parties that residents needed such projects to go ahead.