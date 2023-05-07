Two Lichfield babies are among those to receive a commemorative memento after being born on the coronation day.

Staffordshire County Council offered the mugs to the parents of the first ten born yesterday (6th May).

Among them were Louise Sutton and Nathan Mountford who welcomed son Rory James at 1.06pm weighing 9lb 7oz.

Nathan said:

“It was already a very special magical day for us, but we are very happy for Rory that his date of birth will always be remembered as a historical moment. “We bought a newspaper to keep and remember the occasion, but a special mug is a lovely present to keep and surprise him with when he is older.” Nathan Mountford

Alfie James Flowers, from Fradley, was also one of the lucky ten after arriving at 6.56am.

rThe commemorative coronation mug

Thrilled aunt Sophie Flowers said:

“We are delighted with the safe arrival of beautiful Alfie. “What an incredible story to tell him when he’s older, that he arrived on the coronation of King Charles, and the mug is such a nice sentimental piece to mark the occasion.” Sophie Flowers

The ten babies will also invited to a special presentation event where they can be photographed together.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: