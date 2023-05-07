The Lichfield Garrick is getting ready to welcome a tribute to an iconic rock band.

The Bon Jovi Experience will be at the city theatre on 27th May.

Tony Pearce will be at the helm as the famous frontman alongside a band of seasoned musicians.

A spokesperson said:

“As the only Bon Jovi tribute band in the world to have performed live with Jon Bon Jovi, don’t miss this outstanding tribute, fronted by a lead singer so familiar, you won’t believe he’s not the real deal.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27 and can be booked online.