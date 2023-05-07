Passengers in Lichfield are being warned of potential disruption to train services as industrial action continues.

Members of the ASLEF union will walkout on Friday (12th May), while members of the RMT union will do the same on Saturday.

It means no trains on any West Midlands Railway or London Northwestern routes on Friday, while limited services will run between 7am and 7pm on the following day.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for both train operators, said:

“It is disappointing that industrial action is continuing to affect our passengers’ journeys. “Passengers will need to find alternate modes of transport on 12th May as there will be no services on any route. “Passengers should also check their journeys on 13th May as services will be limited and some routes will not be in operation. “Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.” Jonny Wiseman

Football fans heading from Lichfield to the Aston Villa v Tottenham game on Saturday are also being warned to seek alternative transport with no trains due to call at Aston on the Cross City Line for two hours before and after the match for “safety reasons” due to the limited timetable.