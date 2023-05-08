A Conservative candidate in Lichfield says he learned a lot from his first experience of a local election campaign.

Edward Sheasby was beaten in Curborough after Labour’s Colin Ball and Dave Robertson retained both Lichfield District Council seats in the ward.

But despite failing to be elected, Edward said it had been a valuable experience.

“I have very much enjoyed my first election campaign and I appreciated the time people have taken to speak with me on the doorstep. “Although unsuccessful, I have learned a lot and I am pleased to have increased the share of the vote. “I would like to thank my colleague Daniel Floyd, Lichfield Conservative Association and all the volunteers who supported our positive campaign. “Finally, I would like to congratulate Colin and Dave on their success, and wish them the best of luck representing Curborough.” Edward Sheasby

The Conservatives suffered a challenging set of Lichfield District Council election results after they lost overall control of the council.

Edward said he hoped those elected from all parties would work together for the good of local residents.